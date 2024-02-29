Corton Capital Inc. Purchases 2,168 Shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Corton Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Arko were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Arko by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Arko by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Arko during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arko during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Arko during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arko Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of ARKO traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.50. The company had a trading volume of 200,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,531. The company has a market capitalization of $759.26 million, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. Arko Corp. has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $9.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.73.

Arko Dividend Announcement

Arko ( NASDAQ:ARKO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Arko had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 0.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arko Corp. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Arko’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARKO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Arko from $8.00 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Arko from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Arko Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPM Petroleum segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

