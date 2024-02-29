Teza Capital Management LLC Buys 5,519 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Teza Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 888.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,519 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in KLA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in KLA by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,382,000 after purchasing an additional 20,773 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its position in KLA by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in KLA by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in KLA by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $607.50.

KLA Price Performance

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $673.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $607.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $538.42. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $355.88 and a 52-week high of $687.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $91.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.33.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

