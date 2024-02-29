Morningstar Investment Services LLC Buys 312 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.63.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total value of $1,119,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,957.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,791. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ACN opened at $378.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $361.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $380.30.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

