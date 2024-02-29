Ancora Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Ancora Advisors LLC lessened its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $3,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,947.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,391,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,859,376,000 after buying an additional 3,225,771 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 567.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $677,860,000 after buying an additional 644,578 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 128.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 818,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $603,465,000 after buying an additional 459,787 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 17.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,206,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,973,326,000 after buying an additional 335,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDG traded down $5.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,166.21. The company had a trading volume of 15,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,531. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,077.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $960.12. The company has a market capitalization of $64.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $686.46 and a 12-month high of $1,207.58.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $987.07, for a total transaction of $6,214,592.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,269,384.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.00, for a total transaction of $6,780,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $811,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,296 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $987.07, for a total value of $6,214,592.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,269,384.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,720 shares of company stock valued at $135,556,161 over the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TDG. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,164.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. William Blair began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,096.73.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

