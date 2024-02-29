Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 73,514 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 175.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,514 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.14% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $50,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441,162 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,198,000 after acquiring an additional 97,303 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,592,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,428,000 after acquiring an additional 214,529 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,012,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,862,000 after purchasing an additional 66,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,447,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,734,000 after purchasing an additional 93,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total value of $6,871,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,377,624.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total value of $13,296,053.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,939,557.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total transaction of $6,871,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,377,624.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,288 shares of company stock valued at $34,600,528. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

IDXX stock opened at $571.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $548.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $494.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $372.50 and a one year high of $579.68. The firm has a market cap of $47.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.77, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.25.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 23.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on IDXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lowered IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Articles

