Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Acquires 181 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSX. Citigroup started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.21.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $141.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.46 and its 200 day moving average is $125.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $60.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $89.74 and a 52-week high of $150.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

Insider Activity

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,502. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,502. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,587 shares of company stock worth $8,671,094. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

