Toronto Dominion Bank Has $26.58 Million Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 221,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,223 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $26,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Port Capital LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.6% in the second quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 2.0% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Phillips 66 by 8.7% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,502. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,587 shares of company stock valued at $8,671,094 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.21.

Read Our Latest Report on PSX

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of PSX stock opened at $141.24 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $150.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.04. The company has a market cap of $60.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.38.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.