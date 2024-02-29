Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Has $920,000 Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,645 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total transaction of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 2,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.51, for a total value of $1,114,218.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 27,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,596,934.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,406.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,029 shares of company stock valued at $7,989,227. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on VRTX shares. Maxim Group lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $332.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the company from $436.00 to $438.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $417.27.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $424.54. 59,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,247. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $109.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $283.60 and a one year high of $448.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $423.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.66.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 36.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

