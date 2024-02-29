Caxton Associates LP Buys New Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2,226.6% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,026,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,352,000 after buying an additional 1,939,560 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter valued at $73,882,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 28.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,340,000 after buying an additional 754,027 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $97,170,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at $40,014,000. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAP traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.82. 396,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582,260. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.38 and its 200 day moving average is $59.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.23. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.73 and a 1-year high of $143.96.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

AAP has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.53.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Kristen L. Soler bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.60 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,953.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Kristen L. Soler bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.60 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,953.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristen L. Soler bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.87 per share, for a total transaction of $52,870.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,855.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

