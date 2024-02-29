Caxton Associates LP Grows Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 48.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

ROK stock traded down $2.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $283.81. 138,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,892. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.42. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.11 and a 1 year high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total value of $3,933,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,575.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total value of $3,933,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,575.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.52, for a total value of $140,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,519.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,987 shares of company stock worth $7,022,866 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

