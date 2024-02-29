California State Teachers Retirement System Has $64.83 Million Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,992 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Snowflake worth $64,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Snowflake by 4.8% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 2.9% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 54.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 1.5% in the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $253,940.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,893,699.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $253,940.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,893,699.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $105,445.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,967,600.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 506,164 shares of company stock valued at $103,676,541. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Snowflake from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Snowflake from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays downgraded Snowflake from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.69.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $229.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.78 and a beta of 0.97. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $128.56 and a one year high of $237.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.95.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

See Also

