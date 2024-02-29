Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Buys New Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHW. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $33,000. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total value of $7,588,317.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,187,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sherwin-Williams news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total value of $7,588,317.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,187,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,419 shares of company stock valued at $11,157,492. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.4 %

Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $331.16. 230,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,481,847. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $205.43 and a 52-week high of $332.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $308.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.26.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $346.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $274.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.72.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

