Saba Capital Management L.P. Purchases 69,042 Shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV)

Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 644,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,042 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned about 9.17% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust worth $5,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEV. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $183,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 5.1% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 56.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 187.6% in the second quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 91,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 59,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.77% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CEV traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.36. The stock had a trading volume of 11,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,269. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.88. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $10.91.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0434 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 20,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $208,242.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 931,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,394,529.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 75,616 shares of company stock valued at $758,740.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

