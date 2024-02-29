Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.540-0.550 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $603.0 million-$605.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $584.9 million. Okta also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.240-2.290 EPS.

Okta Trading Up 21.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA traded up $18.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.90. The stock had a trading volume of 7,886,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Okta has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $112.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.73. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.25 and a beta of 0.94.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.35. Okta had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.25 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Okta will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on OKTA shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Okta from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen reissued a market perform rating and set a $74.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.00.

In other Okta news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total transaction of $225,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,013.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Okta news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total transaction of $225,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,013.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $80,797.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,243 shares of company stock worth $1,857,374. Company insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Okta by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,719,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,097,000 after purchasing an additional 438,496 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,695,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,050,000 after purchasing an additional 959,693 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,154,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,547,000 after purchasing an additional 78,366 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,063,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,057,000 after purchasing an additional 761,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

