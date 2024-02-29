Saba Capital Management L.P. Has $5.98 Million Stock Position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT)

Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Free Report) by 50.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,210,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405,366 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust were worth $5,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 354,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 7,423 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 296,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 31,559 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 267,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 237,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 99.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 195,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 97,336 shares during the last quarter.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Stock Performance

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,131. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.97. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.59 and a 12 month high of $5.40.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Announces Dividend

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

