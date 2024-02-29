PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Sold by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 558,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,293 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned 0.17% of PagSeguro Digital worth $4,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAGS. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quarry LP increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. 55.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PAGS shares. New Street Research cut PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.40 to $13.80 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.85.

Shares of PAGS stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.98. 2,425,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,877,229. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.81.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

