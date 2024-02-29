Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 12,515 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 12,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $285,013,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,573,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $493,111,000 after buying an additional 1,336,886 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,832.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 907,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,318,000 after purchasing an additional 860,782 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3,233.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 610,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,192,000 after purchasing an additional 592,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 251.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 607,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,941,000 after purchasing an additional 434,199 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMRN. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.74.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.62. The company had a trading volume of 27,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,609. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.90. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.02 and a 1 year high of $102.79. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.31.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $646.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $1,324,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 419,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,042,464.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $1,311,709.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,309,163. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $1,324,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 419,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,042,464.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,764 shares of company stock valued at $4,557,709 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

