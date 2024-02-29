Corton Capital Inc. Reduces Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Corton Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,058 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,045 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Applied Materials by 0.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,161,556 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $299,267,000 after buying an additional 6,466 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 9.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 830,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,919,000 after purchasing an additional 69,388 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $433,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 26.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,068,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,926,000 after purchasing an additional 223,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 8.3% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

AMAT traded up $1.93 on Thursday, reaching $199.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,282,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,817,725. The stock has a market cap of $165.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.55. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $206.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.41 and its 200 day moving average is $153.69.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

AMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley upped their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.75.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

