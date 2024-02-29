California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 48,224 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,049,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,224 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in MetLife were worth $66,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 953,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,999,000 after purchasing an additional 194,598 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in MetLife by 592.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 44,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 37,922 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 291,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,343,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.23.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $69.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $50.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.59. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $72.71.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $18.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 113.66%.

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.