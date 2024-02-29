Caxton Associates LP Invests $1.17 Million in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 132.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,641,000 after purchasing an additional 191,100 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 35.4% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 510,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,766,000 after acquiring an additional 12,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 33.4% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 313,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,896,000 after acquiring an additional 78,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at Mohawk Industries

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $517,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at $842,387.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MHK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $98.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.10.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries Stock Up 1.1 %

MHK traded up $1.30 on Thursday, hitting $117.41. The company had a trading volume of 45,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,643. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.25. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.02 and a 12-month high of $118.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.31.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.