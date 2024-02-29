Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 15,261 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $6,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OXY. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 224,129,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,178,796,000 after acquiring an additional 12,422,073 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,090,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $767,346,000 after acquiring an additional 50,848 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 24.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,021,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $779,983,000 after buying an additional 2,334,651 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,732,000 after buying an additional 118,928 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,665,494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $302,697,000 after buying an additional 125,927 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.06.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 3,200,799 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.55 per share, for a total transaction of $181,005,183.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 238,533,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,489,051,837.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 8,720,708 shares of company stock valued at $505,766,000 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE OXY traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $60.55. 1,762,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,507,777. The company has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.99. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $55.12 and a 12 month high of $67.67.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.41%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Further Reading

