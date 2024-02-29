Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Holdings Cut by Tyler Stone Wealth Management

Tyler Stone Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $26,000. First Pacific Financial increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $3.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $312.63. 2,070,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,117,354. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.38. The firm has a market cap of $101.01 billion, a PE ratio of 49.40, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.26. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.30 and a 12 month high of $380.84.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total value of $12,896,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,217 shares in the company, valued at $53,081,340.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,293 shares of company stock valued at $52,718,274. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $302.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.