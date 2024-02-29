Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 44.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 315,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 22,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,125,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 141,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.60. The stock had a trading volume of 744,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,870,332. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $90.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

