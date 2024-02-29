Ancora Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Ancora Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $4,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 203.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,447.7% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded up $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $46.07. The stock had a trading volume of 105,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,314. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.54 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.95.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 105.42%.

In related news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 25,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $1,240,858.17. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,287.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 26,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $1,301,598.47. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 242,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851,620.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 25,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $1,240,858.17. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,287.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,614 shares of company stock valued at $2,621,353. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.73.

Read Our Latest Report on GLPI

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

(Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.