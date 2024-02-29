Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 18,571 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 35.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 18,571 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $8,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.0% during the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.8% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on YUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.75.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of Yum! Brands stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $138.34. The company had a trading volume of 292,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,440. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.53 and a fifty-two week high of $143.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.65. The firm has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.94%.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total transaction of $485,312.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,406,963.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total transaction of $485,312.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,406,963.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total value of $1,285,799.97. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,025.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,264,717 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

