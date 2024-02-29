EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 58.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,343 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 78,318 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $7,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.40.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:EOG traded up $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $114.92. 712,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,178,775. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.52 and a 1 year high of $136.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.59. The company has a market cap of $66.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.40.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 27.98%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

