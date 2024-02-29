Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $7.30 Million Stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 321,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,316 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $7,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNO. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 50.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 215,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after buying an additional 72,750 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $1,158,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $758,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $4,649,000. Institutional investors own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VNO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $23.67.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Up 4.3 %

VNO stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.09. 492,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,379,760. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.22 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $32.21.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $441.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.82 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 5.82%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 521.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $560,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,380,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,740,078.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 262,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $7,767,395.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,306,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,595,368.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $560,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,380,174 shares in the company, valued at $66,740,078.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.