Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $2.67 Million Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 77.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,292 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FAST. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in Fastenal by 184.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FAST. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $73.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.56. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $50.30 and a fifty-two week high of $73.60.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.23%.

In other news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $25,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,826.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fastenal news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 10,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $610,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,997.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $25,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,826.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,040 shares of company stock valued at $8,311,896 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

