Corton Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,211 Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,211 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 88,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,974,000 after acquiring an additional 12,469 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LEN shares. Barclays upped their target price on Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.53.

Lennar Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Lennar stock traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $156.81. 734,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,943,494. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.53. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $94.11 and a twelve month high of $158.36.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lennar news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,427.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,427.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

