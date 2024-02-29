Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,092 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.1% of Retirement Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,459,414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,022,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $3,900,874,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,311,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,445,211,000 after acquiring an additional 910,009 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,174 shares of company stock worth $69,582,008. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $776.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $614.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $512.40. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $222.97 and a 12-month high of $823.94.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $820.03.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

