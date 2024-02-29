Corton Capital Inc. Decreases Stake in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Corton Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,038 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Sprinklr were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprinklr by 308.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprinklr in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sprinklr in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Sprinklr by 126.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 16,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $185,757.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,956 shares in the company, valued at $5,165,494.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 16,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $185,757.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,956 shares in the company, valued at $5,165,494.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Paul Ohls sold 32,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $371,389.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 720,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,267,482.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,369 shares of company stock worth $3,240,415 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CXM shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research cut Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Sprinklr from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.15.

Shares of CXM stock traded up $1.01 on Thursday, reaching $13.58. 3,722,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,759. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $17.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 125.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.59.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Sprinklr had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $186.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

