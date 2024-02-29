Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) Shares Bought by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. raised its position in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vital Energy were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vital Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.78.

In other news, Director Lori A. Lancaster acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.03 per share, for a total transaction of $45,030.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,667.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VTLE traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,940. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.74 and a 52-week high of $62.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 3.23.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $444.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.85 million. Vital Energy had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 17.60%. Vital Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

