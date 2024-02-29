2,402 Shares in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Purchased by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Celsius by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,435,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,091,000 after acquiring an additional 58,764 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Celsius by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,238,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,862,000 after purchasing an additional 43,419 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,034,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Celsius by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,566,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,559,000 after purchasing an additional 42,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Celsius by 288.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,334,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,127,000 after purchasing an additional 991,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CELH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Maxim Group raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.82.

Celsius Trading Up 12.1 %

Shares of Celsius stock traded up $8.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.96. 10,211,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,513,731. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.75 and a twelve month high of $77.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.25 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.41.

Insider Activity at Celsius

In other Celsius news, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 67,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $3,371,927.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,321,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,569,494.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 129,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $6,157,458.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,413,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,834,808.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 67,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $3,371,927.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,321,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,569,494.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,099,058 shares of company stock worth $51,603,269. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

