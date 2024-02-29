Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.42 EPS

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $2.42, Briefing.com reports. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. The company had revenue of $316.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1481.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BEAM stock traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.82. The company had a trading volume of 714,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,913. Beam Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $49.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.88.

Insider Activity

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Fmr Llc sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $48,139.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,771,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,264,043.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $1,519,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,805,776.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Fmr Llc sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $48,139.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,771,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,264,043.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,472 shares of company stock worth $1,618,322. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,164,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,028,000 after acquiring an additional 349,906 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,350,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,104 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,587,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,533,000 after acquiring an additional 350,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,324,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,281,000 after acquiring an additional 121,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Beam Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

