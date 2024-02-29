Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Issues Earnings Results

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $2.42, Briefing.com reports. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $316.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1481.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of BEAM stock traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.82. 356,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,408. Beam Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.68 and its 200-day moving average is $25.88.
In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Christine Bellon sold 1,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $50,382.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,677.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Christine Bellon sold 1,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $50,382.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,495 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,677.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Fmr Llc sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $48,139.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,771,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,264,043.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,472 shares of company stock valued at $1,618,322 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
BEAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered Beam Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.
Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.
