Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.680-9.760 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 9.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.7 billion-$38.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $38.6 billion. Salesforce also updated its FY25 guidance to $9.68-9.76 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CRM. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Salesforce from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Salesforce from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $283.74.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $300.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,283,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,255,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $277.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.26. The stock has a market cap of $290.89 billion, a PE ratio of 113.76, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $162.98 and a 1-year high of $303.83.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.47, for a total transaction of $2,534,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,936,987.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.47, for a total transaction of $2,534,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,936,987.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total value of $27,419,726.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,300,816 shares of company stock valued at $353,103,269. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

