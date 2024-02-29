Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 1,657 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 125.0% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW stock traded up $8.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $768.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,012. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $744.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $653.22. The company has a market capitalization of $157.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.34, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $405.37 and a fifty-two week high of $815.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total value of $1,402,002.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total value of $1,402,002.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $740.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $750.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on NOW

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.