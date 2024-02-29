Saba Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE)

Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,819,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,981 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of MFS High Income Municipal Trust worth $5,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CXE. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 1,761.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 7,945 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CXE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.57. 30,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,873. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $3.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average of $3.39.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. This is an increase from MFS High Income Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

