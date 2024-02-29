Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Holdings Reduced by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,622 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund were worth $4,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NDP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 9,118 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 30.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $30.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,789. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.06 and a 200 day moving average of $30.17. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.81 and a twelve month high of $32.84.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Dividend Announcement

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

Featured Stories

