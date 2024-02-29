Tyler Stone Wealth Management Increases Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 33,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 281,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,801,000 after purchasing an additional 20,593 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $8,639,000. Investment House LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 10.8% in the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 179,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after purchasing an additional 17,393 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 27,070.0% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 27,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 27,070 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.63.

PayPal Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.98. 3,214,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,661,662. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $79.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

