Caxton Associates LP Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 406.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 980.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 324.2% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on DRI. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $581,524.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,883.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $1,115,229.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,959.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $581,524.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,883.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,130 shares of company stock valued at $3,475,482. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock traded down $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $169.73. 99,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,677. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.36 and a 52 week high of $173.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.33 and a 200 day moving average of $155.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 49.39%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.36%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

