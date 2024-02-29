Gotham Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 170.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 116,716 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of NRG Energy worth $7,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 4,030.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 362.5% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NRG shares. TheStreet upgraded NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NRG Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.17.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NRG Energy stock remained flat at $54.70 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 706,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,984,142. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.64. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $56.09.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is -21.11%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

