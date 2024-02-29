California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 758,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,715 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $57,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 25.5% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 339,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,534,000 after acquiring an additional 68,906 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,128,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,542,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,017,000 after acquiring an additional 559,538 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEP stock opened at $83.32 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $96.05. The firm has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.82%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.50.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

