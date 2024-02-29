Frisch Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,701 American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in American Electric Power by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.24. 1,995,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,876,833. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $96.05. The company has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on American Electric Power

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.