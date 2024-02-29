ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,852 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COP. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.61.

NYSE COP traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $112.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,497,120. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.12. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 25.61%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total transaction of $2,621,637.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,425 shares of company stock worth $4,077,489. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

