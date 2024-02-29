Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stake Decreased by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP reduced its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total transaction of $6,037,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,399,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,023 shares of company stock valued at $18,226,562. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $793.27.

Lam Research Price Performance

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $9.33 on Thursday, reaching $932.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,636. The firm has a market cap of $122.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $831.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $723.29. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $467.02 and a 52 week high of $955.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 30.94%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

