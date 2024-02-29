Caxton Associates LP Reduces Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Caxton Associates LP reduced its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,035 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,592 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Gartner by 271.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $723,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,413 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,599,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,565,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $537,766,000 after acquiring an additional 364,128 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Gartner by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Gartner by 1,083.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 351,703 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $123,205,000 after buying an additional 321,981 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IT traded down $4.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $461.24. 31,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,931. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $452.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $403.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.30. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.60 and a 1-year high of $471.76.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21. Gartner had a return on equity of 156.35% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.25.

In related news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total value of $308,946.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,557,857. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.29, for a total value of $657,438.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,029,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total value of $308,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,557,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,748 shares of company stock worth $5,857,730. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

