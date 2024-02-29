Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Purchases New Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $1,068,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Booking by 3,557.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Booking by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,303,000 after purchasing an additional 112,831 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $222,919,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $147,208,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $4.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3,499.97. 76,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,042. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,383.18 and a 1-year high of $3,918.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,576.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,259.62. The firm has a market cap of $119.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.41.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $24.74 EPS. Booking’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at $121,888,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 289 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,837 shares of company stock worth $6,430,991. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. DA Davidson raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,850.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,697.38.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

