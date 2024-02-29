Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 165.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 268,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,699 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $38,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $258,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,180,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $835,731,000 after buying an additional 1,791,149 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1,497,159.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 913,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,158,000 after buying an additional 913,267 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,317,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,002,000 after buying an additional 862,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,202,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,865,000 after buying an additional 563,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RSG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Republic Services from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.83.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $185.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.58 and a 1 year high of $192.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.32.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 39.12%.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

