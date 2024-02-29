Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,050,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,528 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Altria Group worth $44,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 103.2% during the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MO. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $40.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $48.04. The company has a market cap of $72.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 243.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.78%.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

